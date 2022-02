Brussels, Feb 22 (AP) The 27 European Union members nations have unanimously agreed on an initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianance's foreign minister said.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package approved Tuesday “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot.”

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 'Soldiers Seen All Around', Says MBBS Students After Returning to India.

Borrell said the sanctions would affect members of Russia's lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

He says the package will also affect Russia's financing of policies linked to Ukraine by limiting access to EU financial markets.

Also Read | China Calls for Restraint on Ukraine But Silent on Vladimir Putin’s Declaration of Independence of 2 Separatist Regions.

“This story is not finished,” said Borrell of Russian actions in Ukraine. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)