Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Tibetan community living in exile is preparing for the first phase of elections to choose the Sikyong (President) and members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, scheduled to be held on February 1.

Termed a "unique election" by the Tibetan Election Commission, the voting process will take place simultaneously in 27 countries across the world, involving more than 91,000 registered Tibetan voters.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Election Commissioner of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Lobsang Yeshi, said the elections are unique not only for their global scale but also because they are not intended to govern a nation in the conventional sense. "We are not electing political leaders for the governance of a nation, but representatives who can lead the struggle for the freedom of Tibet," he said.

According to the Election Commission, more than 80 regional election commissioners have been appointed, and nearly 309 polling booths have been set up worldwide. Around 1,800 personnel, including election officials, observers, and volunteers, have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

The number of candidates is yet to be finalised, as this is a preliminary round. The final phase of elections is scheduled for April 26, 2026.

Yeshi also said that the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, may cast his vote in South India, where he is currently residing. "We are not very sure at the moment, but in the past, His Holiness has participated in the elections. We will provide instructions to regional election commissioners to make special arrangements if required," he added.

Addressing concerns about potential interference, Yeshi said that while China had attempted to influence the process in the past, those efforts had failed. "They have tried earlier and failed, and we are confident that this time too the elections will be held smoothly," he said, adding that some polling booths in politically sensitive countries have been marked as sensitive due to external pressures.

Exiled Tibetans expressed pride and enthusiasm ahead of the polls. Environmentalist Tempa Gyaltsen said the elections demonstrate the strength of Tibetan democracy despite decades of exile. "One-day elections will happen in 27 countries across the globe. We are ahead of China when it comes to democracy, people's rights, and freedom," he told ANI.

Another exiled Tibetan, Thubten, working with the CTA's finance department, said the election sends a strong message to Beijing. "People inside Tibet do not have the right to decide their own future. The democratic process we follow here shows that the CTA is the genuine and legitimate representative of the Tibetan people inside and outside Tibet," he said.

He added that despite attempts to suppress voices within Tibet, the people's allegiance remains with the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration. "Their hearts and minds will always be with His Holiness and the leadership in exile," he said.

The Tibetan Election Commission reiterated that the election symbolises the continued aspirations of the Tibetan people and their commitment to democratic values, even as they live in exile worldwide. (ANI)

