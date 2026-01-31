Mumbai, January 31: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially dismissed social media rumours and speculative reports attempting to link Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the recently unclassified "Epstein files" in the United States. During a weekly media briefing on January 30, the MEA spokesperson characterised these claims as "completely baseless, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation." The statement comes after a massive tranche of documents was released by the US Justice Department, sparking a wave of online conspiracy theories regarding international figures.

MEA Clarifies Official Visit Records

The MEA's response specifically addressed viral posts that falsely claimed the Prime Minister's 2017 visit to Israel was mentioned in the investigative records of late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Officials noted that the Prime Minister’s visit to Israel - the first by an Indian PM - was a high-profile, transparent diplomatic mission focused on strategic partnerships in water, agriculture, and space technology. Donald Trump Forced Minor Girl to Perform Oral S*x, New Epstein Files Reveal.

Standard Protocol: The MEA emphasised that all prime ministerial travel is a matter of public record, meticulously documented by both the Indian government and the host nations.

Verification: Official sources reiterated that no such mention of PM Modi exists in the millions of pages released by the US government under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

India Rubbishes PM Narendra Modi’s Israel Trip Mention in Epstein Files

Our statement to clarify certain reports ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/WvcGHeA01D pic.twitter.com/thmZFcNWsM — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 31, 2026

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) today, January 31, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairsm shared a statement rejecting the "baseless" claims linking PM Narendra Modi to the Epstein Files. "We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt," the statement added.

The Context of the Epstein File Release

The controversy follows the January 30 disclosure of over three million pages of records, thousands of videos, and 180,000 images by the US Department of Justice. This release was mandated by a law passed in late 2025 to increase transparency regarding Epstein’s network. While the documents feature numerous high-profile Western politicians, celebrities, and business leaders, journalists who have reviewed the database confirmed that Prime Minister Modi's name does not appear in any capacity related to Epstein's activities or social circles.

Diplomatic Pushback Against Misinformation

South Block has warned against the "weaponisation of misinformation" by certain social media handles and fringe news outlets. "It is regrettable that a historic diplomatic milestone is being distorted with absolute falsehoods," the spokesperson added. Security analysts suggest that the rumours gained traction due to a misinterpretation of a 2018 news item regarding a different political figure's travel, which was then falsely conflated with PM Modi’s Israel trip by online "sleuths". Jeffrey Epstein ‘Raped and Attacked Girls Several Times a Day’ as Part of Sickening Routine, New Epstein Files Reveal.

Ongoing India-Israel Ties

The government remains focused on its strategic autonomy and deepening ties with Israel, particularly following the signing of the "mother of all deals" free trade agreement with the EU earlier this week. Officials stated that distractions caused by "internet hoaxes" would not impact India’s diplomatic trajectory or its engagement with global partners.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ministry of External Affairs). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).