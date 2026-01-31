Iran Blast: Powerful Explosion at Bandar Abbas Port Damages Buildings and Shops (Watch Videos)

Bandar Abbas, January 31: A powerful explosion occurred Saturday at a building near the critical port of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, causing significant structural damage to local businesses and residential units. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the blast, which sent shockwaves through the surrounding commercial district. The explosion took place in a central area of the port city, primarily affecting a multi-story building and several adjacent shops. Initial reports from local emergency services indicate that the force of the blast blew out windows and collapsed walls within a several-block radius.

While the extent of the damage to infrastructure is still being assessed, footage from the scene shows debris strewn across the streets and emergency crews working to secure the perimeter. Local media outlets have reported that the blast caused a fire, which was later brought under control by first responders. Iran Explosion: Massive Blast Rocks Bandar Abbas As Video Shows Mushroom Cloud Rising.

Massive Explosion at Bandar Abbas Port in Iran

BREAKING: Explosions reported across Iran — at least 7 cities Tehran, Bandar Abbas, Tabriz, Parand, Qeshm, Nowshahr, Ardabil North, south, east, west. All within hours. Neither Israel nor the US have commented. pic.twitter.com/2PT6fUpFYw — Dr Tariq Tramboo (@tariqtramboo) January 31, 2026

#IranIRGC🧵 1- Tasnim news agency (linked w/IRGC) states rumor about assassination of commander of the guard’s naval force Alireza Tangsiri is “false”. A big blast rocked a building in the port city of Bandar Abbas, south of Iran today. FARS claims it was a gas leak explosion. pic.twitter.com/bsiGpOswu3 — Fereshteh Sadeghi فرشته صادقی (@fresh_sadegh) January 31, 2026

Emergency medical teams were dispatched to the site immediately following the incident. While some injuries have been reported, officials have not yet confirmed any fatalities. Most of the injuries are believed to be related to shattered glass and falling debris.

Civil defense units have cordoned off the area to prevent civilians from entering damaged structures that may be at risk of secondary collapse. Search and rescue operations are continuing to ensure no one remains trapped under the rubble of the most heavily damaged shops.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Iranian state media noted that technical experts and forensic investigators are currently on-site to determine whether the blast was the result of a gas leak, industrial accident, or other factors.

Bandar Abbas is a vital strategic hub for Iran, serving as a primary gateway for maritime trade and housing significant naval infrastructure. Because of the city's economic and military importance, incidents of this nature are monitored closely by both domestic security forces and international observers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).