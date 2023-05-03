Dubai, May 2 (AP) An explosion on Tuesday evening struck a base in Iran belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, according to reports on state media. No casualties or damages were reported.

The state-run IRNA news agency said the blast occurred during a “movement of ammunition” at the Guard base on the outskirts of the city of Damghan, in northern Semnan province.

Also Read | Canada: Indian Uber Driver Verbally Abused and Attacked for Taking a Wrong Turn; Suspect Arrested (Watch Video).

The report offered no other details about the source of the explosion. IRNA added that he incident was under investigation.

The Guard, whose expeditionary forces operate across the wider Middle East and aid Iranian-allied militant groups such as the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas group, and Iran's military have been targeted before, raising tensions in the region.

Also Read | US Tracking Balloon Over Pacific Not a Threat as It Is Not China's.

In February, satellite photos showed damage to what Iran at the time describes as a military workshop targeted by Israeli drones, the latest such assault amid a shadow war between the two countries. Iran offered no explanation of what the workshop manufactured.

International concerns have mounted over Tehran enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, with experts warning the Islamic Republic has enough fuel to build “several” atomic bombs if it chooses. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)