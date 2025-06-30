Madrid [Spain], June 30 (ANI/WAM): Authorities across Europe are on alert as the first heatwave of the summer pushes temperatures up to 42C (107.6F), as the fastest-warming continent continues to suffer the effects of the climate emergency.

Spain's state meteorological office, Aemet, issued a special heat warning on Friday, saying temperatures could reach 42C in some southern areas of the country over the coming days.

"Very high and persistent temperatures are expected, both during the day and at night, which could pose a risk to exposed and/or vulnerable people," Aemet said.

Madrid's health ministry also warned people to take extra care in the heat, reminding them to stay out of the sun, keep hydrated and pay close attention to those who are older, pregnant or who have chronic health conditions.

Two-thirds of Portugal will be on high alert on Sunday for extreme heat and forest fires as temperatures of up to 42C are expected in Lisbon.

As temperatures in Marseille approach 40C, authorities in France's second-largest city have ordered public swimming pools to be made free of charge to help residents beat the Mediterranean heat.

In Italy, 17 cities -- from Milan in the north to Palermo in the south -- were put on red alert for high temperature, with peaks recorded of 39 degrees Celsius (12 Fahrenheit). In Rome, the high temperatures drove the Eternal City's many tourists and pilgrims towards its 2,500 public fountains for refreshment.

As temperatures in Greece approached 40C, a large wildfire broke out south of Athens on Thursday, leading authorities to issue evacuation orders and shut down parts of the coastal road linking the Greek capital to Sounion, location of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, a major tourist attraction.

Germany is expecting to see its hottest day of the year on Tuesday with temperatures forecast to reach almost 40C.

It is likely to feel a lot hotter than that as high humidity makes it hard to keep cool and adds to the potential discomfort. Even at night, some areas are not expected to drop below 20C bringing what are known as tropical nights.

The German Weather Service (DWD) measured the country's highest temperatures this year on Monday at 35.7C in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate. As the heat spreads northeastwards temperatures of 37C are expected in some parts of the country which would yet again break the record.

A heat alert has been issued for most of the country bar parts of the North and Baltic Sea coastlines. Level 2 and level 3 warnings were also issued for parts of Baden-Wurttemberg, particularly the area around Schweighausen and Oberprechtal, northeast of Freiburg.

The heatwave follows a series of broken extreme-heat records, including Europe's hottest March ever, according to the EU's Copernicus climate monitor. As a result of the planet's warming, extreme weather events, including hurricanes, droughts, floods and heatwaves, have become more frequent and intense, scientists warn. (ANI/WAM)

