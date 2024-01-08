Islamabad [Pakistan], January 8 (ANI): Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch alleged that 'fake' FIRs are being filed against peaceful protestors who participated in the rally against Baloch genocide.

She alleged that the Pakistani state is trying to end the mass movement with "continuous force and violence", but it has the support all across the country.

Also Read | US: Massive 10-Foot Alien Spotted at Miami Mall? Here’s What Police Has to Say on Alleged Claim in Viral Video.

"Fake FIRs continue to be filed against peaceful protesters of our mass movement. At this time, fake FIRs were filed against the organizers and participants of the rally against the Baloch genocide in Malir Karachi yesterday. This state is trying to end this mass movement with continuous force and violence, but this is impossible. This peaceful mass movement has public support across the country," Mahrang Baloch posted on X.

https://x.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1744315715379761195?s=20

Also Read | Kim Jong Un Turns 40: No Public Celebrations of North Korean Leader's Birthday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Supreme Court strongly objected to manhandling the families of the missing persons from Balochistan province in Islamabad and directed the federal government to submit an undertaking in writing that from now on no one shall be arrested "other than in accordance with the law," The Express Tribune reported.

Last month, a group of protesters--mostly women and children--arrived in Islamabad from Turbat district of Balochistan to protest against enforced disappearances in the province.

The Islamabad police, however, launched a crackdown on the protesters and rounded up dozens of them, a move that was widely criticised by civil society as well as political leaders.

Later, the authorities announced the release of the protesters on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier on January 5, Mahrang Baloch termed the court's silence on the rearrest of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen a "joke with the constitution and the law."

She stated that Pashteen was arrested in front of the prison despite the High Court's order to release him, calling it the "height of fascism."

"After the release of PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen, the abduction-like arrest in front of the jail is the height of fascism. For those who say that why are you disappointed with the courts, it is a request to them that when the courts fail to provide justice to the people, then disappointment with the courts is a thousand sins better. The order to release Manzoor Pashteen came from the High Court, but to trample the court order and re-arrest it and the courts are silent on it is a joke with the constitution and the law," she posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)