Lahore [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): Farmers in Pakistan's Punjab province have intensified their protest against the provincial government on the issue of wheat support price and overbilling in electricity bills.

Delegation of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) called on Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore and later announced postponing its protest here on Monday, according to Dawn.

Talking to the delegation, the chief secretary said the doors of his office were open for everyone and there was no justification to come on the streets."

"The government was taking steps to resolve the problems of the farmers and the provincial administration was already in contact with the federal government on the issue of wheat support price and overbilling in electricity bills," he said.

"The administration was working hard for the availability of urea at a fixed price for the wheat crop and no one would be allowed to exploit the growers through profiteering," he added.

On the other hand, the government blocked farmers' processions coming to Lahore and arrested scores of participants

Further, PKI's Khalid Hussain Butt apprised the chief secretary about the problems of farmers.

Earlier, the delegation included President Umair Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehr Akmal and Muhammad Hussain while the additional chief secretary, agriculture secretary, Lahore division commissioner and deputy commissioners of Okara and Kasur were also present.

The district administrations of Okara and Kasur stopped more than 2,000 farmers at different intersections of Lahore-Multan road late on Sunday, according to sources. (ANI)

