Honolulu, Jun 17 (AP) A fast-moving Hawaii brush fire fuelled by fierce winds forced the evacuation of about 50 Maui residents on the opposite side of the same island where a devastating blaze killed over 100 people two years ago.

The fire started Sunday in a sparsely populated area with land set aside for Native Hawaiians.

Here's what we know about the fire so far:

Fire size now estimated at 330 acres<

The Kahikinui was initially estimated at 500 acres (202 hectares), but aerial surveys overnight put the estimate at about 330 acres (134 hectares), Maui's fire department said. The fire is 85% contained.

The remote, challenging terrain made it difficult to estimate the fire's size, the department said in a statement. A police drone showed hot spots, but none flared overnight.

No injuries or structural damage was reported. Weather conditions were mostly sunny Monday with a high of 67 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius) and east winds of about 15 mph (24 kph), gusting up to about 25 mph (40 kph).

The U.S. Drought Monitor says all of Maui is in drought.

Authorities conducted door-to-door evacuations and part of a highway remains closed.

Flashbacks to an earlier fire

Warren Aganos was on his family's Hawaiian Homelands lot preparing to go on a Father's Day hunt when a neighbor called him around 9 am telling him a fire had broken out.

“I hung up and raced out, I didn't let her finish,” said Aganos, who has been slowly rebuilding the three structures his family lost in a 2016 brush fire that burned over 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares) in the same area. “I was thinking about the last one,” he said. “It was super emotional.”

Aganos said he rushed in his truck to make sure first responders knew where the community's water storage tanks were before navigating Kahikinui's dirt roads down to the highway where he could see smoke billowing over the hillside. The community lacks electrical and water infrastructure, and some of the roads are only navigable by four-wheel drive.

State and local leaders signed emergency proclamations so that the Hawaii National Guard can help and counties can access assistance.

What is the region like?

Kahikinui is less populated and developed than Lahaina, which was the Hawaiian Kingdom's capital in the 1800s and is now a popular tourist destination. Kahikinui was used for cattle ranching for many years and is near a state forest reserve.

The fire department sent engines, tankers and a helicopter to battle the blaze. Three bulldozers cut firebreaks in the lower part of the community, Desiree Graham, co-chair of Kahikinui's firewise committee, said.

The area has 104 Hawaiian homeland lots of 10 to 20 acres (4 to 8 hectares) each. About 40 lots have homes, including 15 with full-time residents. Some lots have more than one home, Graham said.

A state agency issues lot leases under a programme Congress created in 1921 to help Native Hawaiians become economically self-sufficient. Those with at least 50% Hawaiian blood quantum can apply for a 99-year lease for $1 a year.

Fire devastated Lahaina nearly two years ago

Maui is still recovering from the massive inferno that enveloped Lahaina in August 2023.

That fire was the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. It destroyed thousands of properties and caused an estimated $5.5 billion in damage. University of Hawaii researchers say unemployment and poverty rose after the blaze.

The Kahikinui fire may seem small compared to continental U.S. fires, but it's significant for an island of 735 square miles (1,903 square kilometers).

Other Western fires

Crews also are battling wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, around the Great Basin, in California and the Rockies.

National Weather Service forecasters and federal land managers have warned in recent weeks that fire danger is escalating in many places amid rising daytime temperatures and single-digit humidity levels.

The risks won't start to wane — at least in the southwestern US — until the monsoon starts to kick in, bringing much-needed rain. In southern New Mexico, a wildfire ballooned to nearly 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) over the weekend in the Gila National Forest.

The flames forced the evacuations of homes that dot the mountains north of Silver City, blocked access to the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument and prompted air quality warnings as smoke drifted north. Campgrounds and access points to the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail also were closed.

In Oregon, several dozen homes in Wasco County were destroyed by a fire that started last Wednesday. Some evacuations remained, but fire managers said Monday that the threat to structures had diminished.

So far this year, the nation has seen double the number of fires as last year but the acreage is less, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 2,700 wildland firefighters and support personnel were assigned to 15 large wildfires across the country. (AP)

