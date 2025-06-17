Tehran, June 17: All Indians in Tehran were on Tuesday advised to move out of the city to safe locations and be in touch with the embassy, as the conflict between Iran and Israel intensified. "All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers. Kindly contact: +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109," the Embassy of India in Tehran said in a post on X.

The Indian mission also advised all Indian nationals and Person of Indian Origin who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, to move to a safe location outside the city. The post came as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified as they traded strikes on a fifth day. G7 Summit 2025: Leaders Back Israel’s Right To Defend, Labels Iran As ‘Principal Source’ of Regional Instability and Terror.

Indians Asked To Move Out of Tehran As Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early to rush back to Washington. Trump also warned Iranians to evacuate Tehran, underscoring the danger to its 10 million residents. The Ministry of External Affairs New Delhi said a 24x7 Control Room has been established in the ministry in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

"The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (Toll-free), +91-11-23012113,+91-11-23014104,+91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (Whatsapp) and situationroom@mea.gov.in," it said in statement. In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline with contact. Israel Warns 'Tehran Will Burn' as Iran Fires Missiles in Response to Deadly Strikes.

"For call only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109; For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709, Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036, Zahedan: +98 9396356649," it added. Israel attacked Iran early Friday targeting its nuclear, missile and military infrastructure. Iran later launched retaliatory strikes on Israel.

Earlier, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran were requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities.