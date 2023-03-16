Lahore [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was booked on Thursday in a case pertaining to the violence that ensued after police attempted to arrest the former premier while battling scores of PTI supporters, The Express Tribune reported.

On Thursday, in the fresh first information report (FIR) registered at the Race Course police station, the former prime minister has been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) which also carried the legal provisions pertaining to rioting among other charges.

The FIR states that "grave crimes" were committed by PTI leaders and hundreds of workers at the behest of Imran, whereby the party chairman alongside his associates has also been charged with criminal conspiracy, Tribune reported.

Other provisions include unlawful assembly of armed persons, refusal to receive summons, obstructing justice and harbouring criminals.

The FIR further stated that PTI workers caused difficulties to citizens, used petrol bombs and damaged state property while injuring 63 police personnel including DIG Islamabad.

On Wednesday morning, Islamabad Police, backed by Punjab Police and Rangers resumed efforts, which began on Tuesday, to arrest the ex-premier in connection with the Toshakhana case. Imran has skipped indictment several times, which led to the judge issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant for him, Tribune reported.

However, they were met with strong resistance from PTI workers, who threw stones at them. The police responded with volleys of tear gas.

After an hours-long back and forth, the personnel pulled back to Mall Road, from where they cleared out.

Meanwhile, in a short video message, Imran urged his supporters to come out for real freedom as police had reached out to arrest him. "They think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep but you have to prove them wrong," he underscored.

The following day, in yet another video message, the PTI chief had said "I have no control over the crowd outside," as he warned that if the police "attacks" continue "the matter will get out of everyone's hands". (ANI)

