Karachi [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a towel factory in New Karachi Industrial Area new Saba Cinema Monday morning destroyed goods.

No fatalities have been reported yet.

Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed said that the blaze erupted in the towel factory at around 3:40 am, Dawn reported.

As many as 14 fire engines were deployed to control the fire.

The cause of the fire and estimation of financial loss could not be made immediately. (ANI)

