A fortune teller from the United Kingdom who is popularly known as 'Mystic Veg' predicts the future with asparagus spears. Jemima Packington aka Mystic Veg the world's only 'Asparamancer', claims that she can predict the future by tossing spears in the air and interpreting how they land. As per the reports, Jemima has foreseen Brexit, Harry and Meghan's exit as prominent royals, Boris Johnson's election as Prime Minister, and Prince Philip's death. Baba Vanga New Year 2022 Predictions: From Locust Attack in India to More Earthquakes, Blind Mystic's 6 Prophecies for New Year Are Both Scary And Bleak.

Predictions For 2022

The 65-year-old physic has also made some prophecies about 2022. She believes Boris Johnson will stay as the UK Prime Minister in 2022 also. She has also anticipated more miseries for the Royal Family in form of 'scandals and worse'. Jemima has been making predictions since she was eight years old and says she inherited the blessing from her elderly aunt who read tea leaves.

Furthermore, Jemima, from Bath, said Croatia will be crowned new champions in Qatar and foretold that West Indies will lift the T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia and Manchester City will not be crowned Premier League Champions.

World's Only Asparamancer

She said: "My technique has not changed and I still cast the asparagus spears and interpret the patterns in them. Seeing the patterns for me is instantaneous, possibly that is because I’ve had years of practice. I am usually about 75-90 percent accurate with my predictions. I go through my predictions each year and think: Yep, that's happened, yep, that's happened".

Packington uses fresh Worcestershire asparagus grown in the Vale of Evesham. Well, the spear seems to be working well for her as she predicted success for English cricket in 2019, closure of household businesses like Thomas Cook and Mothercare.

