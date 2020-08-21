Peshawar, Aug 21 (PTI) Five children, including four sisters, of a family were drowned in a pond in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kheri Shekhan area of Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when their mother while going to the pond to wash clothes took her children -- four girls and a boy -- along with her.

Two children were swimming in the pond when they accidentally went to deep water. On seeing this, the other three siblings jumped into the water to rescue them, but were also drowned in the process, police said.

The children were aged between 10 and 12 years, they said, adding that all the bodies have been fished out of the pond.

