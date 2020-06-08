World News | FM Jaishankar, UAE Counterpart Review Entire Gamut of New Delhi-Abu Dhabi 'special Ties'

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], June 08 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday had a conversation with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during which they agreed to work together to strengthen ties in the post-COVID era.

"A great pleasure as always to connect to HH @ABZayed, FM of #UAE. Reviewed the entire gamut of our special ties. Will work together to raise its quality even further in the post-COVID era," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also Read | Congress Sarpanch Killed by Militants in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

On May 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr to the government and people of UAE.

During the phone call, the two leaders expressed satisfaction about the effective cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Also Read | Pakistan Rejects India’s Assertions Over UN Report on Terrorism.

Last month, the UAE sent a plane carrying seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)