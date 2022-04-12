Washington, Apr 12 (PTI) India and the US have reaffirmed their ambitions for building an advanced and comprehensive defence partnership in which militaries of the two nations coordinate closely together across all domains.

FGN44 CHINA-SHEHBAZ-CPEC

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Abolishes Two Weekly Offs in Government Offices.

China congratulates new Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, looks to speed up CPEC projects

Beijing: China on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that besides ramping up ties by “resolutely” backing each other, Beijing looks forward to building a “high quality” USD 60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Also Read | South Africa Floods: At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in Eastern Province of KwaZulu-Natal, Say Reports.

FGN43 US-BLINKEN-INDIA-LD RIGHTS

US monitoring some recent 'concerning developments' on human rights abuses in India: Blinken

Washington: The US is monitoring some recent "concerning developments" in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, insisting that America regularly engages with its Indian partners on shared democratic values.

FGN40 PAK-NAWAZ-RETURN

Big question mark hangs over Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan after 'medical treatment'

Lahore: The jury is still out on whether deposed Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London after Eid next month or once he gets a clean bill of health from his doctors or a reprieve from the country's courts in corruption cases pending against him, according to PML-N officials.

FGN39 PAK-SHEHBAZ-ADMINISTRATION

On first day as Pak PM, Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly offs in government offices

Islamabad: Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the first day in office on Tuesday abolished two weekly offs in government offices and also changed their timings, as he attempted to revive the cash-strapped country's economy.

FGN19 US-INDIA-CATSAA

US has not yet made determination on potential sanctions or waivers to India under CATSAA law: Blinken

Washington: The US has not yet made any decision on potential sanctions or waivers to India under CATSAA law for its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)