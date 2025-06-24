Dubai, June 24: Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday that Tehran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 am local time. The comment by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi marked the first official remarks by Iran to President Donald Trump's claimed ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Araghchi sent his message on the social platform X at 4:16 am Tehran time. “As of now, there is NO agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi wrote. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.” Is Israel Seeking To End War With Iran? Here's What WSJ Report Says Amid Escalating Tensions.

Abbas Araghchi on Iran-Israel War

As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 24, 2025

Araghchi added: “The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)