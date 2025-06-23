Is Israel Seeking To End War With Iran? Here's What WSJ Report Says Amid Escalating Tensions

Mumbai, June 23: Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, news reports going viral on social media are claiming that Israel is looking to end its war with Iran. The development comes hours after the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said that its Air Force fighter jets struck key command centres and assets belonging to Iran's internal security forces and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran. IDF also said that its Air Force was guided by precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate. That said, it's essential to know if Tel Aviv is seeking to end its fight with Tehran.

Israel Seeking To End War With Iran, Claims WSJ Report

Several reports surfacing online have claimed that Israel has sent a formal message to Iran stating that Tel Aviv seeks to "end the war" with Tehran. An article in The Wall Street Journal confirmed the development. The report cited Israeli and Arab officials and said that Tel Aviv is looking to wrap up the war with Tehran by capitalising on the US attack on three nuclear sites in Iran. It must be noted that early Sunday, June 22, the United States targeted Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites by inserting itself into the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

BREAKING: Israel seeks an end to fighting with Iran soon - WSJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 23, 2025

Israel seeking to end war with Iran soon — WSJ citing officials pic.twitter.com/4S5xPuFGB7 — RT (@RT_com) June 23, 2025

No Official Announcement Made by Israel or Iran

The WSJ report further said that in the coming days, Israel is expecting to get through its list of military targets in Iran. This move is expected to open the door to ending the war with Iran, an Israeli official said. Although the American newspaper has confirmed the development, there has been no official confirmation about the same. Neither Israel nor Iran has issued an official statement confirming that Tel Aviv is indeed looking to end the war with Tehran.

It must also be noted that, besides the Journal, no major outlets such as the BBC or Reuters have confirmed the development or reported that the Israel-Iran conflict will end soon. Also, there is no evidence to prove that Israel sent an official message to Iran to end the ongoing war. Earlier today, Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Mohammad Reza Shah, the last Shah of Iran, urged Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down as the Supreme Leader of Iran. US Used Indian Airspace To Launch Aircraft Against Iran During Operation Midnight Hammer? Here's a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral.

He also called for a regime change in Iran after the US struck three Iranian nuclear facilities. However, neither Pahlavi, nor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, nor Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have confirmed reports that Israel wants to end the war with Iran.

