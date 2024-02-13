Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Parliamentary Affairs (MPA), Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Rawalpindi, Dawn reported quoting Rawalpindi police on Monday.

According to the report, the leader had contested the general elections from Rawalpindi's NA-57 and PP-19 constituencies as an Independent candidate.

According to a statement from the spokesperson from Rawalpindi Police, the incident occurred in the Civil Lines area in front of the city police officer's (CPO) office.

The police spokesperson said Rawalpindi CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani directed the Potohar SP to arrest the culprits involved in the incident immediately.

Further, according to the statement, senior police officers reached the crime scene upon being informed of the incident, adding that evidence was also being collected and teams were formed to nab the suspects.

"According to the initial investigation, the incident seems to be a sign of personal enmity," the statement said.

"Investigations are underway from all angles," it stated, adding that the culprits would be arrested and presented in court.

According to the official portal of the Punjab Assembly, Adnan was the son of Chaudhary Muhammad Jan and was born on February 15, 1976 in Rawalpindi, Dawn reported.

He graduated from Punjab University and was elected as an MPA in 2018. He went on to serve the country as the parliamentary secretary for social welfare.

Adnan also served as parliamentary secretary for revenue from 2018-2020.

According to Dawn, two PTI workers were killed and 12 others injured when the police opened fire during a protest demonstration held in Shangla's district headquarters, Alpuri, last week amid allegations of manipulation in the poll results. (ANI)

