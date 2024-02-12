Islamabad, February 12: Ruling out alliance with PPP and PML(N) to form government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has said it is better to sit in opposition then to join hands with them.

In an interview to Dawn on Sunday, PTI chief Gohar Ali Khan said the party does not feel comfortable with both of them (PPP and PML-N), and it is better to sit in the opposition than to make a government with them. Pakistan Election Results 2024: PTI-Backed Candidate Waseem Qadir Jumps Ship, Joins PML-N After Victory in Lahore.

The PTI will be joining hands with another party to claim the reserved seats as lacking them will deal a severe blow to its chances in forming the governement in National and provincial assemblies

