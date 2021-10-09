Washington [US], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Four people have died as a result of a single-engine plane crash on the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in the US state of Georgia, media reported.

According to the FOX 5 broadcaster, the Cessna 210 single-engine plane caught fire after the crash on late Friday.

Also Read | Canada’s Unemployment Rate Down to 6.9% in September 2021.

The airport was closed after the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have opened an investigation into the crash. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down: Facebook Apologises to Users After Global Outage For Second Time in a Week, Issue Resolved Within Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)