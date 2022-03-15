Paris, Mar 15 (AP) President Emmanuel Macron said France is offering protection from the French embassy and asylum to the anti-war activist who interrupted a news programme on Russia's state television, holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine.

An independent human rights group that monitors political arrests identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova.

The group, OVD-Info, posted on its website that Ovsyannikova, who identified herself as an employee of the station, was taken into police custody.

Macron said he will “propose this solution in a direct and very concrete manner” to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their next phone call.

He condemned any detention of journalists and hoped that Ovsyannikova's situation will be clarified “as soon as possible.”

Macron spoke after visiting on Tuesday a facility housing Ukrainians fleeing war in western France.

The country is getting ready to welcome “at least” 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war, he said.

Government officials said about 15,000 Ukrainians have arrived in France so far. (AP)

