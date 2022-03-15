Mumbai, March 15: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the price of anti-radiation pills has skyrocketed. According to sources, anti-radiation pills are believed to help protect people from radiation poisoning. The news of anti-radiation pills prices being tripled comes amid the fear that the Russia-Ukraine conflict 'could lead to a nuclear war'.

Consumers across Europe are rushing to buy anti-radiation pills after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was putting the nuclear deterrent system on high alert during the invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine Says Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Line Restored.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), anti-radiation pills are not dangerous when taken in small doses but taking too many anti-radiation pills can prove fatal.

Pharmacies in Europe including the United States, Finland, Norway, and Luxembourg have sold all of their anti-radiation pills supplies. Ukraine Carried Out Work on Manufacture of 'Dirty Bomb' at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

What are Anti-Radiation pills?

In view of Nuclear war, anti-radiation pills or potassium iodide tablets as it is known can help reverse the effects of radiation poisoning. These pills are said to help people fight health concerns that are caused by radiation, such as thyroid cancer.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, potassium iodide or anti-radiation pills can prevent the thyroid gland from absorbing radioactive iodine and thus protect against any injury caused by nuclear radiation. Issuing a warning against too many purchases of anti-radiation pills, the CDC said that a single dose of potassium iodide pills only protects the thyroid gland for 24 hours.

What are the prices of Anti-Radiation Pills?

According to CamelCamelCamel, a website that tracks prices of products sold online, one bottle of 180 potassium iodide pills now costs $70 on Amazon. A few weeks earlier, it used to cost $30. On the other hand, similar pills are also available on eBay for $149 (approximately Rs 11,418).

While the world is rushing to buy the anti-radiation pills, it is to be seen what turn does the Russia-Ukraine war take as most governments are of the view that a nuclear war is unlikely to happen.

