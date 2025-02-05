Paris, Feb 5 (AP) France's government survived a no-confidence vote Wednesday in parliament, and the state budget for 2025 is finally adopted.

Prime Minister François Bayrou had used special constitutional powers to get the budget bill approved without a vote by lawmakers, which triggered the no-confidence motion.

Only 128 lawmakers approved the motion, far from the 289 votes needed.

Bayrou, a veteran centrist, was appointed in December amid a chaotic political crisis prompted by budget disputes that led to the collapse of his predecessor's government. (AP)

