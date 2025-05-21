Gwadar [Balochistan] May 21 (ANI): The persistent issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan remains unresolved, with two recent cases reported from Gwadar and Dera Bugti. These latest incidents involve the kidnapping of an employee from Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and the disappearance of a school-aged boy, as detailed in a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Haider Bugti, the son of Jago, was reportedly taken by individuals believed to be part of the Pakistani security forces.

This event occurred in Sui, Dera Bugti, specifically in the Bugti Colony area. According to TBP, Haider was seized without any warrant or formal charges, and his current location is unknown.

In an unrelated event from the coastal city of Gwadar, armed individuals are said to have kidnapped a minor, Abdullah Abid, who is the child of Balochi poet and writer Abid Adeeb. Abdullah, a student, was last seen close to his residence in the Bel Nagar area. His family has filed a missing persons report with local law enforcement; however, authorities have yet to locate the child, as noted by the TBP report.

Family members characterise Abdullah as a young schoolboy without any political ties. This case has raised significant concerns regarding the increasing targeting of minors in such abduction operations. Rights organisations and activists have voiced serious worries about this development, accusing Pakistani security forces of intensifying their intimidation tactics in the region, as highlighted in the TBP report.

Enforced disappearances have plagued Balochistan for years, with thousands reportedly missing over the last two decades. Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), have consistently urged the Pakistani government to investigate these incidents and pursue accountability for those responsible, according to the TBP report.

The majority of those who have disappeared are believed to be Baloch political activists, students, and intellectuals, frequently taken without legal proceedings. Despite numerous protests and appeals for justice, accountability remains uncommon, and many families continue their search for loved ones long after they have gone missing, as reported by TBP.

The latest abductions have reignited fears among Baloch communities, who accuse the state of quelling dissent through extrajudicial means. With more cases coming to light, civil society is once again calling on international human rights organisations to pay attention to the worsening situation in Balochistan, as emphasised in the TBP report. (ANI)

