World News | From Diplomacy to Development Partnership: Jaishankar Reinforces India-Suriname Ties During Paramaribo Visit

Paramaribo [Suriname], May 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded his official visit to Suriname from May 6 to 7, during which he reviewed the full spectrum of India-Suriname bilateral relations and agreed to further deepen cooperation across several sectors, including defence, health, energy, trade, technology and agriculture.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, Jaishankar co-chaired the 9th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Suriname's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation, Melvin W J Bouva.

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The two sides discussed strengthening collaboration in defence and security, health, trade and commerce, infrastructure, education, sports, culture, traditional systems of medicine, and agriculture.

The MEA said both ministers noted that India-Suriname relations are marked by "cordiality, understanding and convergence of views on current global issues".

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They also exchanged perspectives on key regional and international developments.

During the meeting, Jaishankar offered soft loans under India's Lines of Credit framework for infrastructure and strategic sector development in Suriname. Both sides agreed to hold the next Joint Commission Meeting in India.

"Both Ministers noted that India-Suriname relations are marked by cordiality, understanding and convergence of views on current global issues. They also exchanged perspectives on key global and regional developments and cooperation. EAM offered soft loans under Lines of Credit for infrastructure and strategic sector development of Suriname. It was agreed to hold the next JCM in India," the statement read.

During the visit, Jaishankar called on Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and conveyed greetings from India to the government and people of Suriname.

According to the MEA, Jaishankar underlined that India and Suriname are committed to realising the "full potential of the deep and long-standing bilateral relationship".

The External Affairs Minister also met with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Suriname, Ashwin Adhin, and both sides recognised the importance of parliamentary exchanges between the two democracies.

As part of the visit, Jaishankar handed over the "Passion Fruit Processing Facility at MCP Agro NV", built with an Indian grant and technical assistance, in the presence of Foreign Minister Bouva and Suriname's Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Mike N Noersalim.

The MEA said the project is expected to strengthen value addition capacity in Suriname's agri-based industries. The EAM also highlighted the importance of development partnerships and said new Quick Impact Projects could be explored in the future.

"The project was completed with Indian grant and technical assistance and will enhance the value addition capacity of the agri-based industries. EAM emphasized the significance of development partnership and conveyed that new Quick Impact grant Projects can be explored," the statement added.

Jaishankar also paid tributes at several sites associated with the Indian diaspora and historical ties between the two nations. He paid respects at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Paramaribo, visited the Baba and Mai monument commemorating the first arrival of Hindustanis in Suriname, and paid homage at the "Monument for the Fallen Heroes" in Marienburg. "

He also visited the Lallarookh Museum, which preserves the cultural heritage of the Hindustani community in Suriname.

Jaishankar also inaugurated a week-long National Archives exhibition showcasing the history of Indian migration to Suriname and delivered an address titled "Partnership for Progress" focusing on India-Suriname ties.

During his address, Jaishankar acknowledged the "courage and resilience" of the Girmitiya community and said their legacy continues to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

He also interacted with members of the Indian community in Suriname and highlighted India's transformation and development journey, while reiterating that India remains a trusted partner for Suriname's growth and prosperity.

The visit comes as part of an official three-nation visit to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago from May 2 to May 10.

Following his engagements in Suriname, the EAM is scheduled to visit Trinidad and Tobago as the last leg of his tour. (ANI)

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