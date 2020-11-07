Washington [US], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): A vote recount in Georgia can not be requested before the state certifies the results on November 20, Georgia's voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling told reporters on Friday.

Local officials say that if the margins remain within a 0.5 percentage point range, a recount of the vote may be requested.

"A recount cannot be requested until the election is certified," Sterling said.

Sterling explained that the "outer bound" for such a request is November 20.

"[O]ur hope and intent working with the counties just to move that earlier. And at that point whoever comes in second, whether it is President (Donald) Trump or Vice President (Joe) Biden... can request this recount," he said.

Biden is 1,586 votes ahead of Trump in Georgia, a state that carries 16 electoral votes. (ANI/Sputnik)

