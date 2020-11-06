Philadelphia, November 6: The police in Philadelphia, the provincial capital of swing state Pennsylvania, have launched a probe into the alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center where counting of votes was underway. The investigation was launched shortly after the cops nabbed a man with arms who was present close to the center. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Joe Biden Takes Lead in Pennsylvania, Set to Close White House Race.

The local police, according to reports, was also tipped about a Hummer with armed people driving up from Virginia. The inputs received by the police department claimed that the group had planned to attack the convention center to mark their angst against the counting of votes that was still underway.

A day earlier, supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden rallied in parts of Philadelphia, raising contradictory slogans. While the former chanted for "every vote to be counted", Trump supporters raised placards reading "counting ends on election day".

“Vote stops on Election Day” and “Sorry, polls are closed" were also among the slogans shouted by pro-Trump activists, who sought the closure of vote count at the earliest. Their fear, of Biden taking over, came true on Friday morning as the Democratic candidate succeeded in taking a slim edge over Trump.

Philadelphia is one the keenly contested states, and accounts for 20 crucial votes at the electoral college. A victory for Biden would seal his White House campaign. The latest numbers released by Associated Press showed Biden leading by less than 7,000 votes over Trump. 98 percent of the counting had been completed.

