Atlanta, November 6: With Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden and President Donald Trump separated by a wafer thin margin, the authorities in Georgia have decided to conduct a recount once the official counting is completed. The announcement was made by Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Joe Biden Takes Lead in Pennsylvania, Set to Close White House Race.

The latest numbers released by Associated Press showed Biden leading over Trump by only 1,413 votes. Their vote shares stood nearly identical at 49.4 percent, with Biden bagging a total of 24,50,152 votes as compared to 24,48,565 votes received by the President. 99 percent of the counting of votes was completed by the time this report was published.

"As we are closing-in on a final count we can begin to look towards our next steps. With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," Raffensperger said during the press briefing.

Georgia, a key swing state, accounts for 16 electoral college votes. A victory of Biden in Georgia would seal his White House campaign, as he is only 6 electoral votes away from reaching the 270-mark.

Earlier today, the Trump campaign was dealt with a setback as Biden took over the leads in Georgia, as well as Pennsylvania -- another swing state where 20 electoral votes are on the line.

Despite trailing in the poll battle, the Trump campaign issued a statement today to confirm that they would not be conceding defeat. The President is gearing up for a legal fight before relinquishing his post, which would likely involve the Supreme Court. His lawsuits in the states of Georgia and Michigan seeking to stop mail-in ballot counts were rejected.

