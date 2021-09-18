Berlin [Germany], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has announced her plans to propose a plan of creating the EU rapid reaction forces by the end of October, media reported.

"This does not mean that we should separate from the Americans. There could be situations when we have some other interests, including those within NATO. In this case, we should be able to act ourselves," Kramp-Karrenbauer told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

The minister also said that the recent developments in Afghanistan made her think about the resignation but she decided not to do that and to work further to prevent such situations in the future.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government.

Internationally recognized Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country for the United Arab Emirates. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. (ANI/Sputnik)

