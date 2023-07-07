Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 7 (ANI): German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Friday met Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker S Kultar Singh Sandhwan and emphasised strengthening cooperation between India and Germany in various sectors.

"During the meeting at the Punjab Legislative Assembly, S Kultar Singh Sandhwan stressed issues related to the Sikhs residing in Germany," Punjab's Information and Public Relations Department said in an official statement.

He also called for bolstering the cooperation between India and Germany in various sectors and added that both nations can benefit from the mutual exchange in different fields.

"Punjab Legislative Speaker S Sandhwan asked Philipp Ackermann to start direct flights between Germany and Punjab. He called for encouraging German companies to invest in Punjab," Punjab's Information and Public Relations Department said in an official statement.

Ackermann said that Germany is ready to further develop strong bilateral cooperation with India which he stressed will further boost the ties between the two nations, according to the statement.

The meeting was attended by Peter Stengler, Finance Secretary Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, Punjab Legislative Assembly Secretary Ram Lok Khatana amongst others.

Sharing details regarding his visit to Punjab Legislative Assembly, Philipp Ackermann tweeted, "Two assemblies, one building: just had the pleasure of meeting the speakers of both Punjab and the Haryana State Assembly. Thank you for the very friendly reception in this remarkable Corbusier building."

Ackermann also spoke about eating rice with lentils and mango pickles. He tweeted, "All-time favorite lunch combo, esp in summer? Dal, chawal with tangy 'aam ka achaar' . Marinating raw mangoes in oil & spices + a good mix & letting flavours merge: learnt the art of pickling from Harmeet, owner of arguably best pickle shop in Chandigarh."

Earlier in the day, Ackermann enjoyed a view of Chandigarh from the Central Secretariat's terrace. He tweeted, "Impressed by the workplace of famous Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier. One of the earliest buildings constituted in Chandigarh, it arguably introduced sustainable & green architecture in. Enjoyed the stunning view of the 'architecture city' from Central Secretariat's terrace."

On Thursday, Philipp Ackermann met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and discussed many important issues.

He tweeted, "Today Chandigarh met the German Ambassador to India @AmbAckermann at his residence and discussed many important issues... Talked about the investment being made by German companies in Punjab and also discussed important ideas about the education sector...especially the emphasis on imparting skills to the youth."

On Thursday, Philipp Ackermann met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Ackermann was accompanied by Peter Stentzler, First Secretary, Political Department, Germany's Embassy in India.

After the meeting, Dattatreya tweeted, "Had a meaningful discussion with Dr Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of #Germany to #India, who was accompanied by Shri Peter Stentzler, First Secretary, Political Department, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, during a courtesy call at Raj Bhavan today. Stressed the need to further expand the cooperation between India and Germany in the field science and technology, agriculture, renewable energy and education, adding that #Haryana is an ideal state for German firms to make investment. (ANI)

