Darmstadt [Germany], May 26 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has issued a powerful international appeal condemning what it describes as the "colonial occupation" of Sindh by the Pakistani state and military establishment.

In a press statement released by its International Secretariat, JSMM called on the United Nations, human rights organisations, democratic governments, and global media to recognise and support the Sindhi people's struggle for independence and national liberation.

Also Read | Scripps National Spelling Bee 2025 Dates: From Rules to Prizes To Live Streaming Details, Key Things To Know About 97th English Spelling Bee.

Citing a history that spans thousands of years, the statement asserts that Sindh is a historically evolved nation with deep civilizational roots, unjustly colonised first by British imperial forces in 1843 and later annexed into Pakistan in 1947 under what JSMM terms the "religious deception" of the Two-Nation Theory.

"Since its forced incorporation into Pakistan, Sindh has been subjected to systemic exploitation, demographic manipulation, and military repression," the statement reads.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor Group Launches USD 91.4 Million Startup Investment Fund 'ZER01NE Fund III' To Support Venture Companies With Cutting-Edge Technology and Ideas.

The appeal follows the fatal shooting of peaceful protesters in the Sindhi town of Moro on May 20, 2025. Demonstrators had gathered to protest the appropriation of agricultural land and water resources by Pakistan's military-led development projects. According to JSMM, military and intelligence personnel, allegedly disguised in police uniforms, opened fire on the crowd, killing two activists--Zahid Laghari and Irfan Laghari--and injuring at least ten others.

The organisation claims that Irfan Laghari's body was forcibly taken by military forces from a hospital, fearing that a public funeral might draw widespread attention to the state's violence.

"This fascist suppression of Sindhi political resistance mirrors the genocidal violence Pakistan inflicted on the Bengali nation in 1971," the statement adds, referencing historical atrocities committed during Bangladesh's war of independence.

The JSMM accuses the Pakistani state of systematically looting Sindh's natural resources, including minerals, gas, and Indus River water, while simultaneously displacing tens of thousands of Sindhi farmers through militarised land acquisitions. It also alleges that the state is attempting to erase Sindhi identity through demographic engineering and cultural repression.

The statement goes on to highlight the growing number of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Sindhi political activists, calling it a "brutal campaign" led by Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies.

"Thousands have been abducted; many tortured and killed, with their bodies dumped in public to terrorise the people," it states.

In its international appeal, the JSMM's International Secretariat issued four urgent calls to the global community. It urged the United Nations to recognise Sindh's right to national independence per the principles of the UN Charter.

The organisation appealed to international human rights bodies to investigate alleged war crimes, enforced disappearances, and political repression carried out by the Pakistani military in Sindh.

It called on democratic nations to support the Sindhi people's peaceful struggle for self-determination and to acknowledge their movement as a legitimate anti-colonial effort. Finally, it asked the global media to break its silence on the ongoing human rights violations in Sindh and to give voice to the suffering and aspirations of the Sindhi nation.

In his concluding remarks, JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat declared, "Sindhudesh is our natural homeland. Freedom is our natural right. Sindhudesh is not Pakistan."

The statement underlines that the movement for Sindhudesh is not just political but a historical necessity grounded in centuries of Sindhi identity and resistance. With growing calls for international recognition, the JSMM has positioned itself at the forefront of a nationalist movement that seeks to redefine the future of Sindh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)