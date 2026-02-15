World News | Global Backlash Builds Against China's Expanding Uyghur Repression

Washington, DC [US], February 15 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress has released its weekly brief, highlighting developments ranging from parliamentary victories in East Asia to courtrooms in Australia and diplomatic platforms in Europe and North America concerning China's oppression.

In Japan, the World Uyghur Congress welcomed the election triumph of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Liberal Democratic Party, which secured a commanding mandate in the lower house.

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Takaichi has previously engaged with Uyghur representatives and supported parliamentary outreach on the issue.

The organisation also congratulated lawmaker Eri Arfiya, who is of Uyghur heritage, on retaining her seat, expressing hope that Tokyo would maintain a principled voice on democracy and minority rights.

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Legal scrutiny sharpened in Australia, where the Australian Uyghur Tangritagh Women's Association asked the Federal Court of Australia to require retailer Kmart Australia to disclose records linked to suppliers allegedly connected to forced labour in the Uyghur region.

The action questions whether the company's compliance systems and public assurances meet consumer law standards, as Canberra debates tougher modern slavery obligations for businesses.

At an international forum in Geneva, Zumretay Arkin argued that repression has evolved into a deeply embedded system rather than a temporary campaign.

She cited family separations, coercive labour transfers and measures targeting Uyghur women, while cautioning governments against rebuilding ties with China without concrete accountability.

Across the Atlantic, Rushan Abbas told participants in Mexico that abusive labour programmes reverberate through global manufacturing networks.

Referring to the imprisonment of her sister, Gulshan Abbas, she said the debate must remain anchored in individual human suffering, not in abstract trade statistics.

Meanwhile, diplomatic friction is rising ahead of the Munich Security Conference, with European officials reassessing engagement formats with China.

Activists warn that economic recalibration must not eclipse justice claims.

Concern over shrinking civic space also deepened in Hong Kong after media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai received a lengthy prison sentence under national security provisions.

Rights groups say the ruling, along with actions affecting relatives of overseas campaigners such as Anna Kwok, signals an expanding reach of punitive measures. (ANI)

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