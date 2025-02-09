Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 9 (ANI/WAM): Georgios Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Hellenic Republic.

The Greek FM and his delegation were accompanied by Yousef Al-Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, during their tour of the mosque's halls and exterior corridors.

They were introduced to the mosque's cultural message of coexistence, tolerance, and openness, inspired by the legacy and values of the founding father. They also learned about the significant role of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in promoting Islamic culture and enhancing cross-cultural communication worldwide.

The delegation was briefed on the mosque's history, its architectural beauty, and the distinctive Islamic art that adorns its every corner. They were also introduced to the mosque's unique collections and the finest examples of Islamic civilisation, where diverse artistic and architectural designs have converged in harmony, creating a masterpiece that reflects the beauty of cultural unity.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Greek Top Diplomat commented, "It is a great honour to be at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, a magnificent landmark that stands as a global beacon embodying the values of tolerance and coexistence among cultures. It is not merely a place of worship but a symbol of human unity and interfaith harmony. The profound message that emanates from this sacred place is that all people share a common essence and that we must remain united, bound by love and faith, working together to foster peace and achieve prosperity."

At the end of the visit, the mosque presented the guest with a gift reflecting the mosque's beauty, a compass inspired by its chandeliers, along with a copy of the book "Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace", the latest publication from the Cent.

The book highlights the mosque's unique architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey to discover its architectural and artistic grandeur, featuring award-winning images from the "Spaces of Light" Award. (ANI/WAM)

