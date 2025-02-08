Shanghai, February 8: A bizarre fraud case has surfaced in China’s Shanghai, where a 40-year-old woman, Meng, orchestrated an elaborate scam to swindle INR 12.8 crore (12 million yuan) from her relatives. The scheme, reported by Shanghai TV, dates back to 2014, when Meng’s real estate business collapsed, leaving her in financial ruin.

To regain stability, Meng staged a fake wedding with Jiang, a married man, convincing him to pose as a wealthy real estate developer. She persuaded her relatives that Jiang could help them buy properties at heavily discounted rates. To make her claims believable, she bought a small flat for INR 1.07 crore and sold it at half price to a cousin, who then misled others into trusting Meng’s scheme. Marriage Scam in China: Woman Conspires With Boyfriend To Catch Husband in Sex Worker Trap for Divorce After Marrying for Bride Price; Jailed.

Meng further deceived her relatives by taking them to property showrooms, offering flats at 20% below market prices. At least five relatives fell for the scam, selling their existing homes and handing over large sums to Meng. Between 2018 and 2019, she rented apartments for them, making them believe they owned the properties. When asked for ownership certificates, she dismissed their concerns as procedural delays. China: Woman Fakes Multiple Miscarriages, Forges Medical Documents to Claim INR 7.8 Lakh Insurance.

The fraud was exposed when one victim contacted the actual developer and discovered her flat was never registered in her name. Another victim had spent INR 1.07 lakh decorating a rented apartment, thinking it was his.

A court sentenced Meng to 12.5 years for contract fraud, while Jiang received six years for signing fraudulent lease agreements. Meng’s cousin, who helped mislead others, was jailed for five years.

