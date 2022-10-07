Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday (local time) held a meeting with the leadership of World Bank's International Finance Corporation in Washington DC.

"Pleasure to join Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs @HardeepSPuri's meeting with leadership of @WorldBank Group @IFC_org on climate resilient infrastructure & opportunities in urban dev & energy sectors," Indian Ambassador to US TS Sandhu said in a tweet.

Puri arrived in Washington DC on Thursday morning. He is expected to have a few closed-door meetings for the day and also expected to be present at a reception in India House. Top officials from the Biden administration are also likely to attend the reception.

The Union Minister is in the United States to attend ministerial dialogue of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP).

A ministerial dialogue of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP) will be held on Friday in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The dialogue is part of an official and business delegation visit to Washington DC and Houston, USA, from October 6-11 being led by Puri.

In Washington DC, the Minister will co-chair the USISCEP on October 7 with Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, USA.

The revamped USISCEP was launched in accordance with US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the Leaders' Summit on Climate held in April 2021.

The partnership continues to advance energy security and innovation; scaling up emerging clean energy technologies; and deploying technical solutions through five pillars-- Responsible Oil and Gas Pillar, Power and Energy Efficiency Pillar, Renewable Energy Pillar, Sustainable Growth Pillar, and Emerging Fuels and technologies.

The Minister will interact with World Bank Officials on Climate Resilient Urban Infrastructure. He will also participate in two executive roundtables with USA India Business Council in Washington D.C. and with USA India Strategic Partnership Forum in Houston.

The Minister will also hold discussions with CEOs of US-based energy companies. (ANI)

