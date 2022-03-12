Kyiv [Ukraine], March 12 (ANI): Heavy shelling by Russian forces has erupted around the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Friday evening, according to a CNN report.

Social media videos showed fires in the area, and Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv Region Administration, said that there were "active hostilities near Guryivka," to the north of the city.

"We're trying to push them further," Kim said on his Telegram channel, according to CNN.

In a series of messages, Kim said the bombardment amounted to "indiscriminate shooting at civilian targets," including a cafe and apartment block. (ANI)

