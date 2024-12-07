Islamabad [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): Human rights activists on Friday urged male lawmakers to actively back and implement legislative proposals put forward by their female counterparts to protect the rights of women and marginalised groups.

These remarks were made during a film screening organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), followed by a panel discussion as part of its 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign Dawn reported.

HRCP reported that gender-based violence (GBV) remains widespread in Pakistan, taking various forms, including domestic violence, honor killings, sexual assault, and forced marriages Dawn reported.

According to the report the purpose of this activity was to shed light on the effects of gender-based violence and the current treatment of women in Pakistan. The event offered a platform for meaningful discussions and the sharing of personal experiences, with the goal of inspiring local activism.

During the gathering, activists highlighted the need to turn proposals from female parliamentarians into concrete laws to tackle persistent inequality and discrimination. They emphasised that cooperation between genders within legislative bodies is essential for building an inclusive society.

Human rights activists commended female parliamentarians for their efforts to safeguard the rights of women and marginalised groups, but expressed concern about the resistance they frequently face from male lawmakers. The activists pointed out that many male parliamentarians often obstruct or minimize the proposals put forward by their female colleagues, prioritizing control over cooperation.

The activists argued that this resistance weakened efforts to tackle systemic inequality and discrimination. They stressed the importance of not just recognizing the recommendations made by women in parliament but also turning them into a strong legal framework.

A 30-minute documentary was also screened, focusing on the Zahir Jafar and Noor Mukadam case. Concerns were raised that, despite the passage of two to three years and a death sentence being issued to Zahir Jafar, justice had still not been served.

Speakers contended that, despite the case being clear-cut, the convict Zahir Jafar had an advantage due to his affluent background.

Tahir Khan, SP of Islamabad Police, called for more resources and measures to support law enforcement in assisting women. He defended the police's actions, stating that they had done everything within their power to ensure that justice was served in the Noor Mukadam case.

He expressed concern that there was only one police station for women, with inadequate staff and lacking international standards.

He also called for the establishment of more crisis centers in the federal capital to support women in need, as the only existing center in Islamabad was overwhelmed and operating at full capacity. (ANI)

