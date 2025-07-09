Islamabad [Pakistan], July 9 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern over the recent court directive that led to the blocking of 27 YouTube channels, reportedly based on a complaint by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In a post on X, HRCP stated that the wholesale blocking of entire channels, rather than addressing individual instances of unlawful or hateful speech through due process, represents a dangerous conflation of dissent with criminal activity.

According to the HRCP's X post, this action undermines the constitutional right to freedom of expression, which is not only fundamental to personal liberty but also essential for maintaining government accountability, encouraging public debate, and allowing citizens access to a wide range of viewpoints.

"Blocking entire platforms wholesale, without transparent or proportionate legal justification, is a form of censorship that chills free expression and dissent," the HRCP stated on X. The Commission emphasised that while it supports addressing hate speech and incitement, such measures must be targeted, proportionate, and consistent with international human rights standards.

The HRCP further warned that curbing online platforms in such an indiscriminate manner sets a dangerous precedent in a country already grappling with restrictions on press freedom and digital rights. The move is particularly concerning in the lead-up to critical political developments, where public access to diverse opinions is more important than ever, the HRCP noted.

It urged the judiciary to uphold fundamental freedoms and called on the FIA to act in a manner that respects both the letter and spirit of Pakistan's Constitution.

"The internet must not become a tool for silencing criticism or controlling narratives," the HRCP concluded in a post on X.

The HRCP has said that it stands against this trend and encourages the adoption of clear, rights-based digital governance policies, reiterating that democratic societies thrive when citizens can speak freely, even when their views challenge the status quo. (ANI)

