Islamabad [Pakistan], August 31 (ANI): On the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) strongly urged the federal government to take immediate and concrete measures to end the practice, warning that it constitutes a crime against humanity under international law.

Taking to the social media platform X, HRCP demanded that all victims of enforced disappearance be promptly recovered and safely presented before the courts of law. The Commission stressed that anyone accused of crimes must be dealt with in accordance with due process and their right to a fair trial.

Also Read | 'Right Choice for India-China To Be Friends': Chinese President Xi Jinping During Bilateral Talks With PM Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the urgent need for legislative reform, HRCP called on the state to criminalise enforced disappearances through specific legislation, terming it a "matter of priority." It also pressed the government to ratify and implement the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

The Commission emphasised that true accountability must be ensured by holding all individuals and institutions involved in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and custodial torture fully responsible for their actions. It further urged the government to appoint a new chairperson and restructure the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances so that it can more effectively address the concerns of victims' families.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Holds Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit Sidelines in Tianjin (See Pics and Video).

In addition, HRCP called for the establishment of a transparent system of reparations to support victims and their families, particularly women who have lost primary breadwinners to enforced disappearances. Such a mechanism, it stressed, is essential to uphold the rights to liberty and due process.

The Commission also appealed to the state to extend an invitation to the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, allowing it to conduct an official visit to Pakistan and share its findings with the world.

The Commission's statement comes amid growing concern over the persistence of enforced disappearances across Pakistan, particularly in conflict-hit regions, with families of missing persons continuing to demand justice and accountability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)