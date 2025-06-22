Beijing [China], June 22 (ANI): In Beijing, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered on Saturday to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, the Indian Embassy in China said.

The event began with a soulful kirtan and continued with an energizing session of the Common Yoga Protocol, officially marking the start of the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations at the Old Chancery complex.

"A moment of unity under the morning sky !@iccr_hq@moayush@IndianDiplomacy," the Indian Embassy in China wrote in a post on X.

In a series of posts on X, the Indian Embassy in China said, "The sun rose, the mats rolled out, and the 11th International Yoga Day began at Old Chancery complex, Beijing, with calm and purpose. From a beautiful Kirtan to the energizing Common Yoga Protocol, the morning brought together hundreds of yoga lovers."

"A guided meditation helped participants centre themselves & experience calm. The experience was elevated with a graceful performance blending yoga with the grace of Odissi! The crowd was also spellbound by the advanced yoga demonstrations," it posted.

"Winners of online contests held in the run-up to Yoga Day were felicitated, alongside participants of the spirited Yoga Challenge! Gratitude to the yoga masters & dedicated volunteers who brought the celebration to life," it added.

Meanwhile, the first batch of 'Kailash Manasarovar Yatra' Yatris also performed Yoga while on their way.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "Yoga for health, peace and harmony. The first batch of 'Kailash Manasarovar Yatra' Yatris via Nathu La route, performed Yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga 2025 in Bainang County in Tibet Autonomous Region, while on their way to perform the holy Yatra."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, hailing yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam.

Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Today, it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity. (ANI)

