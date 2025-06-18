Mexico City, Jun 18 (AP) Hurricane Erick was nearing Mexico's Pacific coast on Wednesday on a forecast track to bring heavy rain, strong winds, storm surge and possible mudslides to its southern coastal region, forecasters said.

Up to 51 centimetres of rain could fall across the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with lighter amounts in Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states, the Miami-based US National Hurricane Centre said in an advisory.

Also Read | PM Modi in Croatia: Indian Diaspora in Zagreb Overjoyed After Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi During His Visit to Country (See Pics and Videos).

The rainfall threatened flooding and mudslides, especially in areas with steep terrain.

The Category 1 storm on Wednesday morning was located about 205 kilometres south-southeast of Puerto Angel, Mexico, and had maximum sustained winds of 140 kph. It was moving northwest at 13 kph.

Also Read | PM Modi in Croatia: Vedic Chants Resonate in Zagreb As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Rousing Welcome (Watch Videos).

The hurricane centre said Erick is rapidly intensifying and is expected to be at or near major hurricane status as it approaches the Mexican coast on Thursday, where it could make landfall. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of at least 180 kph.

Erick is forecast to be a major hurricane by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The storm's projected path would take its centre near the resort of Acapulco, which was devastated in October 2023 by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 hurricane that rapidly intensified and caught many unprepared.

At least 52 people died in Otis and 32 were missing, after the storm severely damaged almost all of the resort's hotels.

Guerrero state Gov Evelyn Salgado said Tuesday that lessons were learned from that storm. She said all schools in the state would close Wednesday and said 582 shelters were prepared to receive people who might evacuate their homes.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Acapulco to Puerto Angel. A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected in the area, and preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, according to the hurricane centre advisory. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)