Zagreb, June 18: Members of the Indian diaspora in Croatia expressed their joy and gratitude after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the country. The warm encounter left a lasting impression on the community, with many feeling proud and honoured to have met the Prime Minister. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a member of the Indian diaspora says, "We are very happy after meeting PM Modi. He shook hands with us. We are from Punjab, and we work here in Croatia."

Another member echoed similar sentiments, saying, "I am feeling very grateful because I got the opportunity to meet PM Modi... I am feeling very happy and proud of this moment." "I felt very good after meeting the Prime Minister," said another member of the diaspora. "PM Modi greeted everyone." Earlier, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora here on Wednesday as he arrived at a hotel in Zagreb, Croatia, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour. PM Modi in Croatia: Vedic Chants Resonate in Zagreb As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Rousing Welcome (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Interacts With Members of Indian Diaspora in Croatia

Croatia's Indian community has contributed to Croatia's progress and also remained in touch with their roots in India. In Zagreb, I interacted with some members of the Indian community, who accorded me an unforgettable welcome. There is immense enthusiasm among the Indian… pic.twitter.com/fCrXzHHXzv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2025

The bonds of culture are strong and vibrant! Here is a part of the welcome in Zagreb. Happy to see Indian culture has so much respect in Croatia… pic.twitter.com/G749A952wP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2025

Indian Diaspora in Zagreb Overjoyed

#WATCH | Zagreb, Croatia | After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a member of the Indian diaspora says, "I am feeling very grateful because I got the opportunity to meet PM Modi... I am feeling very happy and proud of this moment..." pic.twitter.com/nfluXlc3Fn — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2025

#WATCH | Zagreb, Croatia | After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a member of the Indian diaspora says, "We are very happy after meeting PM Modi. He shook hands with us. We are from Punjab, and we work here in Croatia." pic.twitter.com/6Bf1ZqElWb — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2025

Upon his arrival in Croatia, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship, with the visit opening new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic.

The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union. Earlier, PM Modi described his visit to Canada as "productive" and said the G7 Summit witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Zagreb on First-Ever Visit by Indian Prime Minister to Croatia (Watch Video).

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," PM Modi said in a post on X. PM Modi participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and addressed a Session on 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)