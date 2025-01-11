Washington, Jan 11 (PTI) Ten days before passing on the keys of the White House to Donald Trump, outgoing US President Joe Biden on Friday ruled out leaving from public life for now.

“I'm not going to be out of sight — out of mind,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

Also Read | Donald Trump Sentenced to 'Unconditional Discharge': Judge Sentences US President-Elect in New York Hush Money Case but Declines To Impose Punishment.

Biden, 82, was responding to reporters' questions if he has decided what kind of role will he will have post-presidency.

“Do you plan to speak out after you leave Washington, or are you going to follow kind of more of the Bush model where you're kind of out of sight and out of mind?” he was asked.

Also Read | Wayfair Layoffs: US-Based E-Commerce Company Plans To Reduce Global Workforce by 3% Affecting Hundreds of Employees, Exit Germany Market Amid Challenges.

On January 20, Donald Trump, 78, would be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

Traditionally, US presidents after leaving office stay away from public limelight. Biden, does not plan to do so. However, he did not reveal his plans post January 20th.

His predecessor Trump decided to run for office. Biden's former boss Barack Obama who was the 45th President of the United States has stayed away from public life, except for some appearances, after leaving office on January 20, 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)