US President Joe Biden will deliver his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, January 15. In an official statement, the White House said that President Joe Biden will deliver his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, "On Wednesday, January 15 at 8:00 PM, the President will deliver a Farewell Address to the nation from the Oval Office," the notification read. Joe Biden's remarks at 8 PM on Wednesday are set to be his last significant opportunity to speak to Americans and the world before the US President leaves office at noon on January 20. PM Narendra Modi Receives Letter From President Joe Biden, Affirms Commitment To Solidify India-US Partnership.

Joe Biden to Deliver Farewell Address on January 15

Biden will deliver his Farewell Address to the Nation at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/lEcDeO757D — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 10, 2025

