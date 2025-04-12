Tel Aviv [Israel], April 12 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced that as of today the Morag Corridor in the southern Gaza Strip is completely under its control, and that the army has effectively cut off the city of Rafah from Khan Yunis.

Rafah is now completely surrounded with the 36th Division controlling the Morag Corridor and the Gaza Division operating in the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egypt-Gaza border.

Also Read | US Tariffs: Donald Trump Administration Says Will Exclude Some Electronics From 'Reciprocal' Tariffs.

The military announced that it will now expand its operations inside Rafah to areas where it has yet to eliminate the remaining Hamas terrorist cells. The IDF issued evacuation warnings for civilians in Rafah nearly two weeks ago.

The ultimate goal is to create a buffer zone stretching from the Egyptian border to the outskirts of Khan Yunis, which will include the entire city of Rafah, covering an area of approximately 20 per cent of the Strip. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Oman: Tehran Says 'Indirect Talks' Begin With United States Envoy Over Rapidly Advancing Nuclear Programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)