Washington, April 12: The Trump administration says electronics like smartphones and laptops will be excluded from reciprocal' tariffs, a move that could help keep prices down for popular consumer electronics that aren't usually made in the US. The announcement on Friday would also benefit big tech companies like Apple and Samsung. Trump Tariffs: Will Trade War Hasten US, China Decoupling?.

The US Customs and Border Protection said items like smartphones, laptops, machines used to make semiconductors and flat-panel monitors would be exempt.

