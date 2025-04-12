Muscat, April 12: Iran and the United States have begun negotiations in Oman over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. Esmail Baghaei, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, made the announcement on the social platform. Iran-US Nuclear Deal Talks in Oman: Envoys From 2 Nations Arrive in Oman for First Round of Talks Over Tehran’s Nuclear Programme.

“These talks will be a held at a location planned by the Omani hosts with representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States seated in separate rooms,” Baghaei said.

