New Delhi [India], March 21(ANI): The Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) has issued a resolute statement affirming their unwavering respect for the reincarnation process of the Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, emphasizing that it should remain free from any external interference.

The statement came during the inaugural general assembly of the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) at the India International Center (IIC).

IHCNBT emphasized that the recognition of the Dalai Lama's reincarnation is a deeply religious and cultural matter, emphasizing that it must remain a sacred process free from external interference.

Lochen Tulku Rinpoche, the President of IHCNBT, highlighted the importance of respecting the wishes and decisions of the Dalai Lama regarding his future reincarnation. He stated, "It is very clear that we, Indian Himalayan Buddhists, will accept whatever Dalai Lama decides about his reincarnation. If he says he will be born in India, then we shall be the happiest people. It is totally up to the Dalai Lama, and it is purely non-political."

This statement comes amid heightened discussions about the future of the Dalai Lama's lineage, especially following the release of Dalai Lama's new book, Voice for the Voiceless: Over Seven Decades of Struggle with China for My Land and My People, which was launched on March 10.

In the book, the Dalai Lama reaffirms the deep cultural, spiritual, and historical ties between Tibet and India, stating that Tibetans have regarded India as "the land of the noble ones" (Aryavarta) since the seventh century."

He highlights the significant contributions of India to Tibetan culture, philosophy, astrology, medicine, and more.

The Indian National Sangha Council also joined in supporting the Dalai Lama's institution and reiterated the deep reverence that Himalayan Buddhists have for the Dalai Lama's teachings and his role in the spiritual leadership of the Tibetan people.

In their statement, they declared that the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution and his reincarnation are highly cherished aspirations for all Himalayan Buddhists.

According to the resolution, the methods and traditions for recognizing the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama are deeply rooted in the religious and cultural practices of Nalanda Tibetan Buddhism.

This system of identifying reincarnated spiritual leaders is a distinctive religious practice within Nalanda Buddhism, tied to the philosophy of life after death. No individual or government has the right to interfere in this process. It must be carried out according to the duties entrusted by the Dalai Lama.

The sole authority on recognizing the Dalai Lama's reincarnation lies with the Gaden Phodrang Institution, and no external authority or government should interfere with this sacred religious procedure. (ANI)

