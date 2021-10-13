Islamabad [Pakistan] October 13 (ANI): Pakistan Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry dismissed speculations about differences between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa stating that both share "ideal" civil-military relations and could never take any steps that could "undermine" each other's respect.

His remarks on Tuesday came after PM Imran Khan and General Bajwa's alleged differences over the appointment of Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Dawn reported.

On Monday, the Pakistan military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations issued a notification regarding the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI despite the fact that his appointment was not issued by PM Khan's office.

"General Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan have a very close and pleasant relationship. The PM's Office will never take step which will jeopardise the stature of the country's military leadership, and vice versa," the Minister said.

Chaudhry also said that the PM and COAS had a detailed meeting Monday night.

The law in Pakistan states that the appointment of ISI Chief falls under the Prime Minister's decision in consultation with the COAS.

At the moment, no notification has been issued by the Prime Minister's Office for the appointment of the incoming ISI chief, Dawn reported. (ANI)

